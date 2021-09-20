WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,604 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

