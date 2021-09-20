WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 3,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

