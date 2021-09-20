Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $476.37 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

