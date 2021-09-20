Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 471 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $402.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.90. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.