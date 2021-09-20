WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.75 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

