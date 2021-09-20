Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $476.37 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.73 and its 200 day moving average is $374.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

