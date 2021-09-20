Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 95,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

