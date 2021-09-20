Flow Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $17.69 or 0.00040503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $154.57 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00172887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00111236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.25 or 0.06904190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.55 or 0.99755699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.00799690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

