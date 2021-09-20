Wing Finance (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.20 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.96 or 0.00041111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00172887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00111236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.25 or 0.06904190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.55 or 0.99755699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.00799690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,084,895 coins and its circulating supply is 1,959,895 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

