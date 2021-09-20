Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $57.06 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and approximately $83.16 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00393930 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

