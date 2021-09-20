Tobam Takes $47,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

