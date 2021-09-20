World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Evergy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Evergy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

