Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.