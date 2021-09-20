Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.03 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

