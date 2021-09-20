Glenview Trust Co Takes $211,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 1,332.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

