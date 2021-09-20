Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

