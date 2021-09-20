Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Century Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Century Bancorp worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,140,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,401,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $121.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

