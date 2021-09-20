Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,954 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $320.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average of $270.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

