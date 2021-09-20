WFA of San Diego LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.