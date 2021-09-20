Hayden Royal LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $459.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

