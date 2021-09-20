Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 55,610 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America comprises 1.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

