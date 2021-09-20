Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

COF opened at $154.55 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

