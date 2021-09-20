Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 4,239 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $594.92 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.70 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.