Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of ALV opened at $84.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

