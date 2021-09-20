Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.