Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

DE stock opened at $339.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

