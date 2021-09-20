Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $34,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $230.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.