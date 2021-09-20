Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYJBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF opened at $60.33 on Monday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.