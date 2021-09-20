Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Rises By 25.8%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 2,121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,448.0 days.

CMPNF opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

