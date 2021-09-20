Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Rises By 25.8%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 2,121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,448.0 days.
CMPNF opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
