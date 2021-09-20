EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.18

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

