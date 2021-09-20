ChainX Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.59 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00013066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $63.59 million and $2.80 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00172441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00111327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.06 or 0.06928319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.29 or 1.00470879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00798531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.