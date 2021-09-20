Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.06 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.