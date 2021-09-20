Contrasting Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Howard Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.54%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp 24.20% 8.05% 0.92% Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43%

Risk & Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 3.60 -$16.99 million $0.88 21.44 Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 2.84 $68.50 million $1.53 11.20

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

