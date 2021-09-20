Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average of $234.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

