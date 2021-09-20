AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $3.27. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.38 on Monday. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,789,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,770,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

