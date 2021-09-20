Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $287.68 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.75.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

