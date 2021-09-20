People s United Financial Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

