People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.54 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.