Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.02 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

