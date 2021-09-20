Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.85 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

