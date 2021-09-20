People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 393.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.83 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

