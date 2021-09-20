Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,060 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 179.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,060 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

