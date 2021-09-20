Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $188.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.