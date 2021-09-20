Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,661 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,661 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.