Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $98.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

