Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $83.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

