Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 84.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,535 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 214,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.