Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,008 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $22,480,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $144.96 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

