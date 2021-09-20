Hayden Royal LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 129,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

