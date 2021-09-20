Tygh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

